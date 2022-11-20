11/20: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers may throw down a quick coating of snow. It’ll also stay blustery overnight with lows in the upper teens but feeling like the single digits. SUNDAY: Morning flurries will give way to afternoon sunshine, but it’ll still be cold and breezy with highs in the upper 20s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the low 20s. MONDAY: Sunny and windy but also getting warmer with highs in the mid-40s. MONDAY NIGHT: Cold and clear with winds finally diminishing, lows in the mid-20s. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny skies again for Tuesday, highs in the upper 40s. Mainly sunny Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. Mostly cloudy for Thanksgiving with highs in the mid-50s. Dry during the day, but evening showers possible. Rain and snow mix arrives for Black Friday when it’ll be breezy with highs in the mid-40s. That rain and snow mix will remain possible Friday night into Saturday when highs will be near 40.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.