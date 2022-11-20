Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Family’s dog found after their truck was stolen with him inside

By Ken Daley, Kaitlin Rust and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A Florida family whose beloved dog was stolen Friday along with their truck while in New Orleans said the dog has been found.

Stuart Trahan said he, his wife, and their 95-pound Labrador Retriever Sam, short for Samson the Great, had only spent a few minutes in the city before they were left heartbroken by New Orleans’ crime.

While getting settled upon arrival for a Thanksgiving visit with their daughter, Trahan told WVUE he left his Dodge Ram truck, locking it and unlocking it as he unloaded luggage inside.

Suddenly, Trahan said his truck with the dog in back began to speed away.

An opportunistic thief had jumped into the driver’s seat and taken off down street before Trahan could react. He said he believes the thieves were watching him from the corner in a dark-colored four door sedan, waiting for him to leave the truck unattended.

“I’m not worried about the truck; insurance can take care of that,” Trahan said at the time. “But we really just want to get Sam back safe.”

The dark gray truck, which has a winch attached to its front end and a “Louisiana Tech Forestry” sticker on its back window, was stolen around 10:45 p.m., Trahan said.

Trahan, consumed with worry for his buddy, took to social media, local news stations, animal rescues and the police to get his dog back.

Now, thanks to some eagle-eyed caring citizens, Trahan said the 95 pounds of lovable lab is back where he belongs: in Trahan’s arms.

The truck is still missing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stoney Thompson was released from prison after 16 years behind bars for murder.
Convicted murderer set free, family of victims not happy
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
New rental resource in the city of Toledo
The City of Toledo welcomes a new rental resource
Court documents further state that evidence spanning from December 2019 to November 2021 was...
Jury convicts three men of trafficking narcotics throughout Toledo

Latest News

Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
A gunman kills 5 at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. At least 18 others were...
Tragic, deadly mass shooting at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub
A plume of smoke rises during a fire caused by a Russian attack in Kherson, southern Ukraine,...
Shells hit near nuclear plant; Blackouts roll across Ukraine
Pres. Zelensky says officials are working to bring power back as the nation struggles with...
Ukraine government working to bring power back up