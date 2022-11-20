Man accused of hit and run killing Cleveland firefighter arrested, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter was killed Saturday night after being struck by a car, officials confirmed to 19 News.

The incident occurred on I 90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Drive at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 19, officials said.

The firefighter was responding to a rollover crash when the car hit him.

Cleveland police said the firefighter was 51-year-old Johnny Tetrick, a veteran of the department for over 25 years.

The man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Officials with the Cleveland Police Fifth District confirmed Tetrick passed away from his injuries.

Bratenahl police confirmed the suspect of the hit and run was arrested early Sunday morning.

“I am saddened to learn of the death of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick and extend my sincere condolences to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters,” said Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb. “Firefighter Tetrick was devoted to his work as a first responder and was a much-loved member of his family and his community. Our prayers go out to his entire family as the city mourns the loss of a colleague and a dedicated public servant.”

Announcements regarding funeral services will be made at a later time, according to the City of Cleveland.

Flags at all public buildings and grounds in Cuyahoga County as well as the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes State Office Tower were ordered to half-staff by Governor DeWine until sunset on the day of Tetrick’s funeral.

DeWine invited all other public buildings and grounds throughout the state to do the same.

“This is a tragedy. A tragedy for Firefighter Tetrick’s family and friends, but also for the Division of Fire and the city of Cleveland,” said Cleveland City Council President Blaine A. Griffin. “We offer our deepest condolences to his family.”

The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.

19 News reached out to the Cleveland Division of Fire for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

