Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

No. 2 Ohio State holds off Terps 43-30, Michigan next

Dallan Hayden scored three touchdowns in the second half of No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 victory over Maryland to set up a monumental matchup of unbeatens next weekend between the Buckeyes and rival Michigan.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By NOAH TRISTER
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Dallan Hayden scored three touchdowns in the second half of No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 victory over Maryland to set up a monumental matchup of unbeatens next weekend between the Buckeyes and rival Michigan.

Ohio State trailed 13-10 at halftime, and the Buckeyes were up just 33-30 when they turned the ball over on downs at the Maryland 42 with 6:36 remaining in the game.

Ohio State then forced a three-and-out, and Hayden helped the Buckeyes run out most of the remaining time.

Noah Ruggles kicked a 45-yard field goal with 42 seconds left. Then Steele Chambers added a defensive touchdown with 9 seconds to play.

Most Read

Stoney Thompson was released from prison after 16 years behind bars for murder.
Convicted murderer set free, family of victims not happy
Court documents further state that evidence spanning from December 2019 to November 2021 was...
Jury convicts three men of trafficking narcotics throughout Toledo
Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
According to the department’s Facebook page, Oliver Thomas Brush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m.
Maumee Police : missing 14-year-old found
Two people were taken to the hospital, including an Ohio State Trooper, after a vehicle crashed...
Patrol car struck while trooper was dealing with U.S. 24 crash

Latest News

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the...
Bills dig themselves out of snow to make trip to Detroit
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland shoots against the Charlotte Hornets during the first...
Cavaliers hold off Hornets 132-122 in 2 overtimes, snap skid
Ohio House OKs bill to stiffen texting-while-driving penalty
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up prior to an NFL preseason...
Browns QB Watson cleared to practice as suspension nears end