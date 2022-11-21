11/20: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear but getting breezy out of the southwest, so our overnight low will occur in the evening, then temps will rise through the 20s overnight. MONDAY: Mostly sunny and windy with gusts up to 40 mph, but the southwest breeze will kick off a warming trend with high temps in the mid-40s. MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with winds finally diminishing and lows in the mid-20s. TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s. EXTENDED: Mainly sunny again Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. More clouds arrive for Thanksgiving, but still mild with afternoon highs in the mid-50s. A rain shower is possible Thursday afternoon into the night, then more rain is likely on Black Friday, and it may mix with snow with highs in the mid-40s. It’ll also be breezy Friday into Saturday, and highs Saturday will be in the low 40s with a brief snow shower or flurry possible. Mostly sunny Sunday with calmer winds and highs again approaching 50.

