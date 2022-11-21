Birthday Club
11/21: Derek’s Monday Noon Forecast

Staying sunny through midweek, Thanksgiving will be mild and dry.
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
THIS AFTERNOON: Staying windy with gusts up to 40 mph possible, while temps will top out in the mid to upper 40s under sunny skies. TONIGHT: Clear, calmer, and cold with lows in the mid-20s. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild with highs approaching 50. TUESAY NIGHT: Chilly and clear again with lows around 30. WEDNESDAY: Blue skies and getting even warmer with highs in the low 50s. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy for Thanksgiving but dry during the day, highs in the mid-50s. A shower possible later in the evening, then a steady rain is more likely overnight into Black Friday, when highs will be in the upper 40s. Breezy Saturday with rain possible, highs in the mid to upper 40s. Rain showers again possible Sunday, with highs again in the mid to upper 40s. We will have some dry times during the weekend, during which skies will be partly sunny.

