11/21/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, not as windy, cold, lows in the mid 20s. TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, mild, not as windy, highs near 50. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, mild, highs in the lower 50s. THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING DAY): Mostly cloudy, mild, chance of a few evening showers, highs in the mid 50s. FRIDAY: AM showers, drying out in the afternoon, highs in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.