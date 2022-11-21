Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

11/21/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

A nice warm up this week
11/21/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, not as windy, cold, lows in the mid 20s. TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, mild, not as windy, highs near 50. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, mild, highs in the lower 50s. THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING DAY): Mostly cloudy, mild, chance of a few evening showers, highs in the mid 50s. FRIDAY: AM showers, drying out in the afternoon, highs in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments responded to a business that went up in flames Sunday night in Holland.
One unit demolished, three other with heavy smoke following fire in Holland
BGSU Student Memorial
Friends and family remember BGSU student killed in a car crash
Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

11/21/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/21/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/21: Derek's Monday Noon Forecast
11/21: Derek’s Monday Noon Forecast
11/21: Derek's Monday Noon Forecast
11/21: Derek's Monday Noon Forecast
Sunny, Windy, But Warmer
November 21st Weather Forecast