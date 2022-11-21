BGSU Police accepting applications for officer, cadet candidates

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green State University Police Department is now accepting applications for police officer and police cadet candidates.

Applications will be accepted from now until Nov. 22.

BGSU says the selected candidates will enforce state laws, city ordinances and BGSU rules and regulations.

Additional duties include patrolling University property on foot, bicycle or in a vehicle providing emergency and non-emergency services, conducting investigations, performing crime prevention activities, preforming special assignments as necessary and more.

According to BGSU, the starting pay rate for a police officer is $28.06 per hour. After the probationary period ends, the hourly wage could increase up to $34.21 based on law enforcement experience and training. Starting hourly pay for police cadets is $25.73. Successful candidates for either position will receive a one-time, $2,000 signing bonus.

BGSU says individuals who have not yet completed a basic peace officer academy in Ohio will be hired at the lower rate of pay as a police cadet.

According to BGSU, applicants must be 21 and have an associate’s degree or the equivalent of 60 semester credit hours from a higher education institution. Applicants must also be able to communicate clearly through writing and computer skills, have and maintain a valid driver’s license and comply with BGSU’s vehicle use policy.

Individuals must also take the National Testing Network Exam, complete the personal history questionnaire through NTN and submit an application on BGSU’s HireTouch website.

Candidates who submit a DD-214 with their application shall receive an additional credit of 20% of their passing score on the written exam. BGSU says the DD-214 must reflect military service of 180 consecutive days or more with an honorable discharge. No military credit will be added unless the applicant achieves a minimum passing score of 70% on the written exam.

According to BGSU, top candidates based on final scores on the NTN exam will be invited to a physical fitness test on Nov. 28. Candidates who successfully complete the fitness test will be invited to participate in an assignment center being conducted the week of Dec. 5.

Candidates must successfully pass the written exam, physical fitness test, an assignment center, interviews, an in-depth background investigation, a psychological evaluation, a polygraph examination and a medical exam.

For additional questions, please contact the Department of Public Safety at 419-372-7991 or the Office of Human Resources at 419-372-8421. If you have a disability and would like to request an accommodation in order to apply, call 419-372-8421.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.