Crews fight fire at business in Holland

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a business that went up in flames Sunday night in Holland.

The initial call came in around 7:40 p.m. for the commercial structure fire on Angola Road just past South McCord Road.

The business is listed as the Park Barber Shop. The building is connected to other businesses in a plaza located near Holland Carry Out. It’s unclear how much damage the connected businesses sustained.

This is a developing story.

