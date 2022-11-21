Detroit officer from Monroe arrested, accused of fleeing police while intoxicated & armed

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A Detroit police officer from Monroe was arrested Monday after allegedly fleeing police while intoxicated and armed.

According to Michigan State Police, at approximately 12:11 a.m. on Nov. 18, troopers and Monroe County Deputies responded to a caller who stated her boyfriend approached her and brandished a firearm.

While officers were responding, the suspect drove off in a black Dodge Ram pickup. Officers conducted a traffic stop and detained the driver who was identified as Kory Ryan Dombrowski, of Monroe, who is a Detroit police officer. Dombrowski was arrested on the scene and lodged at the Monroe County Jail.

MSP says a subsequent investigation revealed that Dombrowski was intoxicated during the incident. The investigation also revealed that Dombrowski went to pick up his girlfriend and take her home and, during this time, Dombrowski was wearing body armor and was armed with multiple firearms.

According to MSP, Dombrowski was arraigned by the First District Court of Monroe on the following charges:

Possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle

Operating while intoxicated

Carrying concealed while under the influence

Possession/use of body armor without written permission

Brandishing a firearm in public

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

