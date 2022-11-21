Birthday Club
Ella Flora to host second annual goods drive for the Bethany House

The drive will take place from Nov. 22 through Dec. 23 at the floral and gift boutique located...
The drive will take place from Nov. 22 through Dec. 23 at the floral and gift boutique located on 301 Superior St. in Rossford.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) – Ella Floral is hosting its second annual goods drive to support the Bethany House.

The drive will take place from Nov. 22 through Dec. 23 at the floral and gift boutique located on 301 Superior St. in Rossford during store hours. Store hours are listed as the following: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 7 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

A list of needed items can be found here.

According to Ella Flora, The Bethany House is a long-term shelter in Northwest Ohio for individuals escaping domestic violence. The shelter provides survivors with free services, tools, and resources. Since 1984, Bethany House has served more than 2,000 individuals and provided more than 300,000 nights of shelter for victims.

“We were so thrilled with the amount of items the community donated last year,” said Brigitta Burks, owner of Ella Flora. “Everyone was very generous. But we hope to beat that number this year and help the Bethany House as much as we can.”

