Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

NO FOWL PLAY: Biden pardons turkeys named ‘Chocolate’ and ‘Chip’

The 75 year tradition goes strong
President Biden pardons a turkey
President Biden pardons a turkey(DC Bureau)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Two lucky turkeys are counting their blessings this Thanksgiving. Chocolate and Chip were selected for the official presidential turkey pardon.

It was different kind of diplomacy with turkey.

Before receiving the coveted presidential pardon, these two Very Important Poultries got the plastic carpet roll-out this weekend.

Chocolate and Chip gobbled up the attention.

They spent a night at the luxury Willard Hotel before their big day. Word is they hit the mini bar pretty hard, but have since gone cold turkey.

Ronnie Parker with the National Turkey Federations says these two normally don’t ruffle feathers.

“These turkeys are very well behaved,” said Parker. “And so we work with them very hard over the last four or five weeks. And the two that behave themselves the best are the two that made the trip.”

Congressman Dan Bishop who represents Monroe, where these birds were hatched, says it’s a great honor for North Carolina.

“It all looks fun and easy,” said Bishop. “I can tell you there are times that are not easy in that farming operation and in all others across the country. Backbreaking, hard work. And but it’s amazing how it produces marvelous Americans”

There won’t be any postpartum depression here. Chocolate and Chip will go back to North Carolina, where they’re going to live out the rest of their days at N.C. State as part of their agricultural/poultry studies program.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments responded to a business that went up in flames Sunday night in Holland.
Crews fight fire at business plaza in Holland
BGSU Student Memorial
Friends and family remember BGSU student killed in a car crash
Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Four former members of Toledo City Council have been accused of accepting bribes while in...
Court docs show new details on Harper’s defense in Toledo City Council extortion case
Ballot initiatives
Ohio GOP leaders propose increasing threshold for citizen-led ballot initiatives
Ohio Republicans are reviving efforts to overhaul a series of election laws in bills that...
Ohio Republicans bring back push to change election laws
Rep. Derek Merrin (R)
Rep. Derek Merrin named next Ohio House speaker
South Dakota Republicans dominated the November 2022 general election in South Dakota. Now more...
Republicans dominate in South Dakota general election