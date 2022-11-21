November 21st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and windy today. Highs will be in the middle 40s with winds gusting up to 40 mph out of the southwest. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring more sunshine with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Thanksgiving is expected to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the middle 50s with more clouds. Rain is likely on Black Friday. Showers are possible over the weekend.

