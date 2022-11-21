Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

OSHP announces regional recruitment initiative

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is hiring and a regional recruitment liaison is ready to talk to...
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is hiring and a regional recruitment liaison is ready to talk to you.(WTAP)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is hiring and a regional recruitment liaison is ready to talk to you.

OSHP says recruitment liaisons in each of the Patrol’s nine districts are actively recruiting at various community events, local schools, sporting events and other functions to reach out to potential candidates. The recruitment liaisons work individual with applicants throughout the hiring process.

According to OSHP, patrol applicants go through a selective process to become cadets, including:

  • Knowledge and physical fitness testing
  • Polygraph
  • Psychological and medical reviews

Applicants who are selected for cadet training will receive college-level instruction at the Patrol’s Training Academy in Ohio laws, human relations and crash investigation. Cadet training also includes arrest techniques, self-defense, firearms, defensive driving and many other topics. OSHP says cadets are paid during their tenure of residential training.

If you are interested in becoming an OSHP trooper, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments responded to a business that went up in flames Sunday night in Holland.
Crews fight fire at business plaza in Holland
BGSU Student Memorial
Friends and family remember BGSU student killed in a car crash
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Applications will be accepted from now until Nov. 22.
BGSU Police accepting applications for officer, cadet candidates
Jera's Heavenly Sweet shows 13abc's Ethan Watts how to put together the perfect holiday pie.
Ethan learns how to make holiday pies
Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday
Toledo Municipal Court
Toledo Municipal Court closed Monday due to water main break