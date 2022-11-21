OSHP announces regional recruitment initiative

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is hiring and a regional recruitment liaison is ready to talk to you.

OSHP says recruitment liaisons in each of the Patrol’s nine districts are actively recruiting at various community events, local schools, sporting events and other functions to reach out to potential candidates. The recruitment liaisons work individual with applicants throughout the hiring process.

According to OSHP, patrol applicants go through a selective process to become cadets, including:

Knowledge and physical fitness testing

Polygraph

Psychological and medical reviews

Applicants who are selected for cadet training will receive college-level instruction at the Patrol’s Training Academy in Ohio laws, human relations and crash investigation. Cadet training also includes arrest techniques, self-defense, firearms, defensive driving and many other topics. OSHP says cadets are paid during their tenure of residential training.

If you are interested in becoming an OSHP trooper, click here.

