Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Sheetz offers discount many drivers will be thankful for this holiday season

Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the start of the holiday season.
Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the start of the holiday season.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Sheetz is celebrating the start of the holiday season by reducing the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 at more than 350 of its locations across the country.

According to a news release, the price will only be available at the 368 Sheetz stores that offer unleaded 88.

“We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday,” president and CEO Travis Sheetz said.

The limited-time promotion began Monday and will continue through Nov. 28.

“We are excited to extend this offer to our customers as many of them start hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday,” Sheetz said.

According to Sheetz, unleaded 88 contains 5% more ethanol than unleaded 87 and burns cleaner, making it more environmentally friendly.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments responded to a business that went up in flames Sunday night in Holland.
Crews fight fire at business plaza in Holland
BGSU Student Memorial
Friends and family remember BGSU student killed in a car crash
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Doyle and Ruth Lindsey celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary with friends and family.
‘Look what we started’: Married couple celebrates 80th anniversary with family
Police arrested Sharonda Tuggle, 31, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend Lawrence Stuart, 30.
Woman accused of stabbing and killing boyfriend sentenced to 15+ years in prison
This April 2, 2021, file photo shows freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern...
Consumers could pay price if railroads, unions can’t agree
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
Officials: SUV crashes into Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
11/21: Derek's Monday Noon Forecast
11/21: Derek's Monday Noon Forecast