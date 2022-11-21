Toledo Edison reports power outage in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison reports a power outage in Waterville and Waterville Township.

According to Toledo Edison, an estimated 366 customers in Waterville and 107 customers in Waterville Township are currently without power.

The cause remains under investigation, however, the FirstEnergy company estimates that power will be restored by 7 p.m. for the city and 8 p.m. for the township.

Additional crews have been requested, and power is already being restored to some residences as Toledo Edison first reported more than 1,500 people without power.

For more information, click here, to visit Toledo Edison’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.