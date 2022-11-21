Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo Edison reports power outage in Waterville

The cause remains under investigation, however, the FirstEnergy company estimates that power...
The cause remains under investigation, however, the FirstEnergy company estimates that power will be restored by 7 p.m. for the city and 8 p.m. for the township.(KBJR)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison reports a power outage in Waterville and Waterville Township.

According to Toledo Edison, an estimated 366 customers in Waterville and 107 customers in Waterville Township are currently without power.

The cause remains under investigation, however, the FirstEnergy company estimates that power will be restored by 7 p.m. for the city and 8 p.m. for the township.

Additional crews have been requested, and power is already being restored to some residences as Toledo Edison first reported more than 1,500 people without power.

For more information, click here, to visit Toledo Edison’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments responded to a business that went up in flames Sunday night in Holland.
One unit demolished, three other with heavy smoke following fire in Holland
BGSU Student Memorial
Friends and family remember BGSU student killed in a car crash
Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

11/21/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/21/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
It happened in Holland on Angola
Fire safety tips following Sunday night's fire in Holland
The drive will take place from Nov. 22 through Dec. 23 at the floral and gift boutique located...
Ella Flora to host second annual goods drive for the Bethany House
Concept of expansion rendering
$80M waterpark expansion coming to Bavarian Inn Lodge