TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Due to a water main break, all Toledo Municipal Court cases scheduled to appear Monday will be rescheduled.

Administrators posted the announcement to their Facebook page around 6 a.m.

Toledo Municipal Court is CLOSED today due to a water main break. If you were scheduled for court today, you will receive notice of a rescheduled date. Posted by Toledo Municipal Court on Monday, November 21, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.