11/22: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

After spending most of the weekend in the deep freezer, lots of sun is warming us back to the 50s today -- our warmest since Veterans Day. We’ll keep the dry air and warmer temps rolling through Thanksgiving, with just a few sprinkles possible for turkey time. Black Friday shoppers could encounter some scattered showers, as highs dip back into the 40s again to close out the holiday weekend.

