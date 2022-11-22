Birthday Club
11/22: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

50s through Thanksgiving; rain returns early Friday AM
Our warmest highs since Veterans Day this afternoon, and a bit warmer still for turkey time. Dan Smith has your holiday weekend forecast.
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
After spending most of the weekend in the deep freezer, lots of sun is warming us back to the 50s today -- our warmest since Veterans Day. We’ll keep the dry air and warmer temps rolling through Thanksgiving, with just a few sprinkles possible for turkey time. Black Friday shoppers could encounter some scattered showers, as highs dip back into the 40s again to close out the holiday weekend.

