11/22/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast 2

Tracking two rounds of rain between now and Sunday
11/22/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast 2
By Jay Berschback
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly, lows in the upper 20s. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, mild, highs in the mid 50s. THANKSGIVING DAY: Becoming cloudy, mild, chance of a few late evening showers, highs in the mid 50s. FRIDAY: Early morning rain showers, then dry the rest of the day, highs near 50. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, highs near 50. SUNDAY: Rain likely, breezy, highs in the upper 40s.

