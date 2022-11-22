Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Baby Buckeyes fitted with ‘Beat Michigan’ onesies ahead of Ohio State’s game

Buckeye Babies, Beat Michigan, Labor and Delivery, Doan Hall
Buckeye Babies, Beat Michigan, Labor and Delivery, Doan Hall(By Wendy Pramik)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s that time of year again.

The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center is participating in the annual tradition of giving Buckeyes-themed baby gear to newborns ahead of the rivalry game against the University of Michigan Wolverines.

Babies born during rivalry week received a crimson and gray “Beat Michigan” sleep swaddle and a matching “helmet.”

The Ohio State University Buckeyes host the University of Michigan Wolverines on Saturday at noon.

Both teams are entering the game with an 11-0 record.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talmadge and Monroe crash
Suspect in domestic violence call dies in crash while evading police
Police say a 25-year-old man was hospitalized after Apryl Porter allegedly shot him in the 600...
Toledo woman accused of shooting boyfriend arrested
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Toledo woman indicted on numerous child endangerment charges
troopers and Monroe County Deputies responded to a caller who stated her boyfriend approached...
Detroit officer from Monroe arrested, accused of fleeing police while intoxicated & armed
Thomas Tetreau, 48, of Toledo, pleaded guilty to two counts of receipt and distribution of...
Toledo man sentenced on child pornography charges