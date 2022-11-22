Baby Buckeyes fitted with ‘Beat Michigan’ onesies ahead of Ohio State’s game
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s that time of year again.
The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center is participating in the annual tradition of giving Buckeyes-themed baby gear to newborns ahead of the rivalry game against the University of Michigan Wolverines.
Babies born during rivalry week received a crimson and gray “Beat Michigan” sleep swaddle and a matching “helmet.”
The Ohio State University Buckeyes host the University of Michigan Wolverines on Saturday at noon.
Both teams are entering the game with an 11-0 record.
