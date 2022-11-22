BGSU senior donating stem cells to woman fighting leukemia

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green State University senior discovered that he was a blood stem cell match for a woman living with leukemia.

The process has been swift for Dylan Coleman, who has already had a comprehensive physical and was scheduled to donate blood stem cells Monday.

“It’s kind of hard to put into words,” Coleman said. “I’m an organ donor, but I’ve never donated blood or plasma before because I get nauseous around blood and needles. This is different, though. You might be the only match this one person has. You could be their only hope.”

Coleman is set to make a peripheral donation, one of two methods used for donating blood stem cells for bone marrow transplants. Similar to donating blood platelets, the blood passes through a machine that collects the stem cells, and the remaining blood is returned through a needle in the other arm, according to Be the Match.

Coleman said he might be sore for a few days following the procedure, which can take up to eight hours, but there are no long-term side effects.

“I’m definitely willing to endure a little pain, especially considering what the patient is going through,” he said.

Coleman said the entire process has been truly eye-opening, and he’s looking forward to potentially meeting his recipient someday.

Coleman was inspired to be a donor after watching a TikTok video sharing the story of a cancer survivor meeting her donor.

