Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

High school quarterback helps couple during house fire

A student athlete is being praised for his performance off the field.
By Andrew Colegrove and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) – Heading into Thanksgiving, a couple in Kentucky is thankful for a high school quarterback who stepped in to help them escape a house fire unharmed.

“It’s very heartbreaking,” Don Ratliff told WSAZ of a fire that destroyed the home he and his wife had lived in 43 years.

His wife’s caregiver alerted him to a fire on the couple’s screened-in porch Friday morning.

Ratliff tried to put the fire out himself, to no avail.

“I grabbed a fire extinguisher, and I went out there and started battling the flames, which were about waist high, and I was making no progress,” he said.

Ratliff said the flames spread quickly and reached the ceiling.

High school quarterback Logan Lundy lives in the same neighborhood and was on his way to school when he saw the home burning.

Logan rushed to help Jenny Ratliff, who has been battling an illness, get seated safely in a van out of the cold and backed a car out of the garage before flames reached it.

“I just did what anybody would do and helped them out,” Logan said. “If somebody needs help, anybody is going to go try to lend a hand.”

Don Ratliff said he’s grateful the young student-athlete was so quick to help in a tough, dangerous spot.

“He didn’t even hesitate,” Don Ratliff said. “When he saw the caregiver was struggling to get Jenny out onto the sidewalk, he just came running. It’s heartwarming to see that nowadays.”

“It was pretty scary,” Logan said.

The Ratliffs’ neighbors are pitching in to help replace items the couple lost in the fire. Don and Jenny Ratliff are staying with a family member for now.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments responded to a business that went up in flames Sunday night in Holland.
One unit demolished, three others with heavy smoke following fire in Holland
Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
troopers and Monroe County Deputies responded to a caller who stated her boyfriend approached...
Detroit officer from Monroe arrested, accused of fleeing police while intoxicated & armed
Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
Four former members of Toledo City Council have been accused of accepting bribes while in...
Court docs show new details on Harper’s defense in Toledo City Council extortion case

Latest News

Taylor Swift's tour is shining a light on Ticketmaster's power as the country's largest concert...
Taylor Swift ticket trouble could drive political engagement
11/22: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
11/22: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
The event, titled “Shine a Light on Antisemitism,” will take place on Dec. 18 which is the...
Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo to “Shine a Light on Antisemitism” with Hanukkah event
A combination of new rules from the Inflation Reduction Act and a phasing out of tax policies...
Tax filing season comes with changes for taxpayers