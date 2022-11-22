Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo to “Shine a Light on Antisemitism” with Hanukkah event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo is hosting a Hanukkah event to “Shine a Light on Antisemitism” during the Jewish holiday this year.

The event, titled “Shine a Light on Antisemitism,” will take place on Dec. 18 which is the first night of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, often called the “Festival of Lights.” The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Congregation Etz Chayim located at 3853 Woodley Road in Toledo.

The event is free to the public but attendees must register by Dec. 9.

According to the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo, the event will include a Hanukkah menorah candle lighting, symbolizing the spread of light over darkness and good over evil. It will also include a dinner consisting of foods traditionally eaten during Hanukkah and an optional tour of the synagogue that will take place immediately following the event.

Organizers say the event will also feature speakers including Jews and non-Jewish allies. Speakers will provide an introduction to Judaism and Hanukkah and an overview of historical and contemporary manifestations of antisemitism including recent events both locally and nationally.

According to organizers, the event is being held in response to a significant increase in antisemitic violence, harassment and intimidation across Toledo and nationwide.

If you have any questions, contact Daniel Pearlman, Director of Community Relations at the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo at daniel@jewishtoledo.org.

