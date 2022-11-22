Birthday Club
Mercy Health takes mammography on the road for mobile screenings

According to a statement released by the health care system, the mobile mammography unit is created for patients’ convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women ages 40 and older.(WDTV)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Mercy Health announces the first mobile mammography unit for the greater Toledo area on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the health care system, the mobile mammography unit is created for patients’ convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women ages 40 and older.

The van is equipped with the newest 3D technology and will offer self-compression – allowing patients to control the compression once they are in position.

The unit will offer safe and convenient screenings throughout 21 counties spanning northwest Ohio. Screenings at the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography unit are by appointment only - call 833-MAMM- VAN to schedule your screening on the mobile unit

The mammography van will visit the following locations:

  • Thursday, Dec. 1 at Mercy Health-Perrysburg Primary Care and Walk-in located on 1103 Village Square, Perrysburg.
  • Friday, Dec. 2, at Tiffin Community Health Center, located on 1344 West Seneca Avenue, Tiffin.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Mercy Health - Point Shoreland Family Medicine located on 2755 Shoreland Avenue, Toledo.
  • Thursday, Dec. 8 at Swanton Primary Care, located on22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton.
  • Friday, Dec. 9 at Jefferson Family Medicine located on
  • 2200 Jefferson Avenue, Toledo.
  • Monday, Dec. 12 at Progressive Wellness Medical Office Building, located on 7640 West Sylvania Avenue, Sylvania.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Franklin Medical Center, located on
  • 2213 Franklin Avenue, Toledo
  • Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Old West End Community Health Center, located on 2244 Collingwood Boulevard, Toledo.
  • Thursday, Dec. 15 at Mercy Health – Perrysburg Primary Care & Walk-in, located on 1103 Village Square, Perrysburg.
  • Friday, Dec. 16 at Mercy Health - Waterville Primary Care, located on 1222 Pray Boulevard, Waterville.
  • Monday, Dec. 19 at Progressive Wellness Medical Office Building located on 7640 West Sylvania Avenue, Sylvania.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Bryan Community Health Center located on 228 South Main Street, Bryan.
  • Wednesday, December 21 at Starbright Primary Care located on 28555 Starbright Boulevard, Perrysburg.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Starbright Primary Care, located on 28555 Starbright Boulevard, Perrysburg.

To view the full list of dates and locations, or for more information click here to visit the healthcare’s website.

