Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Moment of Science: Islands

“The larger the island of knowledge, the longer the shoreline of wonder.” -Ralph W. Sockman
Dan Smith is getting a taste of the island life in your Moment of Science, exploring how keys, cays and archipelagos came to be. 🏝️
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

They say that no man is an island... even though a lot of islands are named after people. This week, we’re exploring how islands from Canada to the Caribbean came to be.

*There are two main types of islands: continental, and oceanic. The continental ones often form through a previous land link to the main continent being eroded or washed away, whether by retreating glaciers or huge waves. Great Britain is a great example, sitting on Europe’s continental shelf, but cut off from the mainland thanks to a massive tsunami over 60 feet tall, some 8000 years ago. Some people think of Australia as an island... but because it IS a continent, it doesn’t count. In that case, the honor of largest island goes to Greenland: over 800,000 square miles, more than double the size of New Guinea in the #2 spot. Baffin Island in Canada looks WAY bigger on most maps... but that’s the result of trying to make a sphere flat for mapping purposes, as northern areas will appear much larger. Northern Canada also has one of the weirder features, with an island in a lake in an island in a lake on Victoria Island, the world’s eighth-largest.

*Oceanic islands are something we’ve explored before. Earth’s crust gets drawn under another piece, subducting and melting into the planet’s magma. The resulting pressure release creates volcanoes, sometimes staying below the ocean surface, but oftentimes breaching the waters and layering lava over the years until it forms a new land mass. Hawaii is arguably the most popular such island chain, though Surtsey off the coast of Iceland is a newer example, and has the distinction of being a UNESCO protected site, since its spectacular birth in the 1960s.

*Island residents can be as fascinating as the islands themselves. The Galapagos Islands are home to a wide variety of species, even though research shows they were never connected to the mainland. That means everyone’s an immigrant, from the California sea lion, to Caribbean pink flamingo, to South American giant tortoise. Meanwhile, 1 in every 6 humans in the world live the island life, with Java sporting just under 150 million people -- nearly 2% of the global population.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments responded to a business that went up in flames Sunday night in Holland.
One unit demolished, three others with heavy smoke following fire in Holland
Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
troopers and Monroe County Deputies responded to a caller who stated her boyfriend approached...
Detroit officer from Monroe arrested, accused of fleeing police while intoxicated & armed
Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
Four former members of Toledo City Council have been accused of accepting bribes while in...
Court docs show new details on Harper’s defense in Toledo City Council extortion case

Latest News

11/22: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
11/22: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
The event, titled “Shine a Light on Antisemitism,” will take place on Dec. 18 which is the...
Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo to “Shine a Light on Antisemitism” with Hanukkah event
Councilmember Nick Komives and Equality Toledo organized a vigil outside One Government Center
Toledoans hold vigil for Club Q victims
Bowling Green State University senior Dylan Coleman discovered that he was a blood stem cell...
BGSU senior donating stem cells to woman fighting leukemia