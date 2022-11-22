November 22nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and nice today with a high in the low 50s. Wednesday will bring great travel weather conditions across the area with a high in the low to middle 50s. Thanksgiving will start with sunshine and will end cloudy with highs in the middle 50s. Light showers are possible early on Friday. Highs will be around 50. Saturday will bring more sunshine early with a high in the low 50s. Rain is very likely on Sunday. Highs will drop into the 40s early next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.