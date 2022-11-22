Penta finds school shooter threat not credible

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Penta Career Center’s crisis intervention team found a message about a shooting written on school property not credible on Monday, according to a message school leaders sent to families. Penta remained in session.

School leaders said someone reported a message reading “school shooting at 2pm” written in a restroom Monday morning.

The intervention team comprised of law enforcement, school administrators, and mental health experts reviewed the situation and said it “lacks realism” as it was vague and indirect, was inconsistent, implausible, or lacked detail. They also said the threat was discovered instead of delivered to any individual, further leading the team to believe it was not credible.

Administrators said it established action steps, including reviewing footage to see who was in the restroom, interviewing students, working with law enforcement, and more. The school also increased a police presence on the property and had counselors available to help students feel safe.

Penta encourages those with information to share it with Safe Ohio’s anonymous tip line at 844-723-3764.

