The Red Cross is looking for heros

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Red Cross of Western Lake Erie will recognize and pay tribute to ordinary members of the community who have shown extraordinary courage, compassion, character, or humanity by saving or improving the lives of others at the 2023 Red Cross of Western Lake Erie Hero Awards.

Residents of Henry, Fulton, Lucas, Monroe, Ottawa, Sandusky and Wood counties are invited to nominate a hero or heroes who have responded to life’s challenges with a true humanitarian spirit, mirroring the values that motivate and inspire the work of the Red Cross.

A hero could be someone who entered a burning home to alert a family, a neighbor who performed CPR on a total stranger, or a passerby who pulled a drowning child to safety.

Visit redcross.org/nohheroes to nominate a hero. All nominations will be reviewed by a selection committee. Nominations must be submitted by Jan. 31, 2023 and the heroic act must have occurred between Jan. 1, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2022. Those chosen as Western Lake Erie Heroes will be honored during a ceremony on April 27, 2023 at the Premier in Toledo. Tickets for the event are available at https://AOCWLE.givesmart.com

Sponsorships are available for this event and interested local businesses can contact Executive Director Rachel Hepner at Rachel.Hepner@redcross.org or 419-360-1127 for more information.

