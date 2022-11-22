Tickets available for 2023 Yo-Yo Ma performance in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - World renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma is set to perform at the Toledo Art Museum’s Peristyle in May, the Toledo Symphony Orchestra announced Tuesday.

The 19-time Grammy Award winner will perform Elgar’s Cello Concerto on Friday, May 5 2023 at 8:00 p.m. at the Peristyle. The event will mark his third appearance with the Toledo Symphony.

Tickets are available now at the link here or at the Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts’ Box Office at 1838 Parkwood Avenue. Those interested can also call 419-246-8000.

“Yo-Yo Ma remains among the most revered cellists in music history,” said Zak Vassar, President & CEO for the Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts. “As a musician, humanitarian, and world citizen, he is a living legend who brings joy to his performances. I imagine that hearing Yo-Yo Ma perform Elgar will be, for some, a life-changing event.”

TAPA said the appearance is thanks to a gift from John and Barbara Burson with additional support provided by Pat Appold.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.