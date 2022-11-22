Birthday Club
Toledo man sentenced on child pornography charges

Thomas Tetreau, 48, of Toledo, pleaded guilty to two counts of receipt and distribution of child pornography.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing more than two decades in prison for child pornography charges.

According to the Department of Justice, Thomas Tetreau, 48, of Toledo, pleaded guilty to two counts of receipt and distribution of child pornography. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday.

Law enforcement officials, including agents with the United States Secret Service, seized devices containing more than 200 videos and over 5,600 images of child pornography while serving a search warrant at Tetreau’s Toledo home in August of last year. Court documents said he shared numerous child pornography images over the internet.

“At sentencing, prosecutors raised Tetreau’s criminal history of sexually abusing minors as relevant information for the Court to consider, which includes two separate convictions in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas for attempted gross sexual imposition of a minor,” the DOJ said in a statement.

The USSS investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracey Ballard Tangerman prosecuted the case.

