Toledo woman accused of shooting boyfriend arrested
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was arrested after police say she shot her boyfriend in a fight over the weekend.
According to court documents, Apryl Porter is facing a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting her 25-year-old boyfriend during a “physical altercation” with the victim in the 600 block of Oswald early Sunday morning.
The documents allege Porter fired a Glock semiautomatic handgun at the victim, striking him in the right leg. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening but the victim did undergo emergency surgery.
