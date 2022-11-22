Toledo woman accused of shooting boyfriend arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was arrested after police say she shot her boyfriend in a fight over the weekend.

According to court documents, Apryl Porter is facing a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting her 25-year-old boyfriend during a “physical altercation” with the victim in the 600 block of Oswald early Sunday morning.

The documents allege Porter fired a Glock semiautomatic handgun at the victim, striking him in the right leg. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening but the victim did undergo emergency surgery.

