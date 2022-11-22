Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo woman accused of shooting boyfriend arrested

Police say a 25-year-old man was hospitalized after Apryl Porter allegedly shot him in the 600...
Police say a 25-year-old man was hospitalized after Apryl Porter allegedly shot him in the 600 block of Oswald on Nov. 20, 2022.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was arrested after police say she shot her boyfriend in a fight over the weekend.

According to court documents, Apryl Porter is facing a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting her 25-year-old boyfriend during a “physical altercation” with the victim in the 600 block of Oswald early Sunday morning.

The documents allege Porter fired a Glock semiautomatic handgun at the victim, striking him in the right leg. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening but the victim did undergo emergency surgery.

Apryl Porter is facing a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting her 25-year-old...
Apryl Porter is facing a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting her 25-year-old boyfriend during a fight in the 600 block of Oswald on Nov. 20, 2022.(Lucas County Corrections Center)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments responded to a business that went up in flames Sunday night in Holland.
One unit demolished, three others with heavy smoke following fire in Holland
Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
troopers and Monroe County Deputies responded to a caller who stated her boyfriend approached...
Detroit officer from Monroe arrested, accused of fleeing police while intoxicated & armed
Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
Four former members of Toledo City Council have been accused of accepting bribes while in...
Court docs show new details on Harper’s defense in Toledo City Council extortion case

Latest News

The former Park Hotel will soon become a four-story, affordable housing apartment building for...
Former Park Hotel to become affordable housing for at risk young adults after LMH receives AHP subsidy
Thomas Tetreau, 48, of Toledo, pleaded guilty to two counts of receipt and distribution of...
Toledo man sentenced on child pornography charges
The event will include classic displays, train rides, a kids interactive zone, letters to Santa...
Children’s Wonderland returns to Sylvania this December
Volunteers from Oregon heading to help Hurricane Ian survivors.
The Red Cross is looking for heroes