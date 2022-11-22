Birthday Club
Toledo woman indicted on numerous child endangerment charges

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a Toledo woman on numerous child endangerment charges Tuesday.

According to court documents, Shyanne Papenfuse is facing a series of charges including five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, six counts of endangering children, one count of permitting child abuse, and one count of theft from a person in a protected class.

Police say Papenfuse allowed numerous serious physical injuries to to a 21 month old victim, Papenfuse’s child, between April and July of this year. The affidavit says a doctor determined the child had over two dozen bruises from head to toe, liver trauma, a one millimeter hematoma on their left brain lobe, several bones in various stages of healing, petechiae under their right eye, and other serious injuries.

The document goes on to detail that Papenfuse is the child’s custodial parent and the victim was in her care during the time of the alleged abuse.

