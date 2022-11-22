Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo’s LGBTQ+ Community honors victims of Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs

Councilmember Nick Komives and Equality Toledo organized vigil outside One Government Center
A vigil to honor victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs brought people together...
A vigil to honor victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs brought people together outside One Government Center in Toledo.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When news of a shooting inside an inclusive nightclub in Colorado Springs spread across the country, it fueled strong emotions from those in the LGBTQ+ community. Those emotions were on display Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, outside One Government Center.

City Councilmember Nick Komives and Equality Toledo organized a vigil to stand with those in Colorado and offer support to those here in Toledo.

“It could’ve been here. It could’ve been us. And that is why we are Club Q,” said Councilmember Komives while speaking at a lectern.

Over the weekend, local media reports a gunman took the lives of five people and injured 17 others after opening fire inside a bar called Club Q. It prompted this gathering in Ohio.

“In times of sadness, I think it’s always best to come together to enjoy the company of one another and remember why we’re here,” said Scot Henshaw, Vice Chair of Equality Toledo.

“I was actually asked to be out here as a medic, which I think speaks volumes. We’re not even feeling safe enough to hold a vigil,” explained Alyx Kendzierski.

“And it’s definitely great to see that there’s bigger community here to support queer people everywhere,” added University of Toledo student Charlie Lane.

Organizers also read aloud the names of the five victims who died in the shooting, and handed out flowers to everyone in attendance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments responded to a business that went up in flames Sunday night in Holland.
One unit demolished, three other with heavy smoke following fire in Holland
Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
troopers and Monroe County Deputies responded to a caller who stated her boyfriend approached...
Detroit officer from Monroe arrested, accused of fleeing police while intoxicated & armed
I-475 widening
Big traffic changes on I-475 coming up Monday afternoon

Latest News

The rail yard behind Union Terminal in the City of Cincinnati.
Railroad negotiations appear to be on track for a strike
Railroad workers say they don't feel valued and want to be compacted for how essential they are.
Railroad negotiations on track for a strike
11/21/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/21/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Resolution may reenergize Toledo Block Watch program
Toledo city council aims to reenergize its Block Watch program