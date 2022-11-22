Toledo’s LGBTQ+ Community honors victims of Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When news of a shooting inside an inclusive nightclub in Colorado Springs spread across the country, it fueled strong emotions from those in the LGBTQ+ community. Those emotions were on display Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, outside One Government Center.

City Councilmember Nick Komives and Equality Toledo organized a vigil to stand with those in Colorado and offer support to those here in Toledo.

“It could’ve been here. It could’ve been us. And that is why we are Club Q,” said Councilmember Komives while speaking at a lectern.

Over the weekend, local media reports a gunman took the lives of five people and injured 17 others after opening fire inside a bar called Club Q. It prompted this gathering in Ohio.

“In times of sadness, I think it’s always best to come together to enjoy the company of one another and remember why we’re here,” said Scot Henshaw, Vice Chair of Equality Toledo.

“I was actually asked to be out here as a medic, which I think speaks volumes. We’re not even feeling safe enough to hold a vigil,” explained Alyx Kendzierski.

“And it’s definitely great to see that there’s bigger community here to support queer people everywhere,” added University of Toledo student Charlie Lane.

Organizers also read aloud the names of the five victims who died in the shooting, and handed out flowers to everyone in attendance.

