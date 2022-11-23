11/23/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly, lows in the upper 20s. THANKSGIVING DAY: Mild, becoming cloudy, chance of evening rain showers, highs in the upper 50s. FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, a bit cooler, highs near 50. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, highs in the lower 50s. SUNDAY: Rain likely, especially early in the day, breezy, highs in the upper 40s.

