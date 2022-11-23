BGSU donates life saving blood stem cells to a stranger

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University student Dylan Coleman, on Tuesday, donated some of his blood stem cells to help a person he’s never met.

Back in January, Coleman watched a video on social media that made him want to get involved with Be The Match.

“I actually saw a TikTok back in January about this girl in St. Louis meeting her bone marrow donor. That’s basically what sparked me to research Be The Match, and looked into signing up to be a donor,” said Coleman.

Be The Match is a national nonprofit organization that connects patients who are diagnosed with life-threatening diseases with donors.`

Once Coleman signed up and completed the screening process he received an important call from his Be The Match coordinator.

“She basically said we have this woman with leukemia, you’re basically her only match. She didn’t say how good of a match I was, but I was her only match. Then she said if you’re still interested, I know you sent it back in January, but if you’re still interested here are your next steps,” said Coleman.

Coleman added that many people rarely consider the need for blood stem cells unless they are impacted personally. As a response, he hopes his story encourages others to consider paying it forward.

“I think it’s a relatively simple way to make a huge impact on someone’s life, and just the world in general. Because you don’t know how being able to provide that transplant can affect other people’s lives too,” said Coleman.

To find out how to register on Be The Match click here.

