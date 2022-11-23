Birthday Club
Cleveland firefighters, family honor Johnny Tetrick days after line-of-duty death

Johnny Tetrick
Johnny Tetrick(Source: City of Cleveland)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members and fellow personnel from the Cleveland Division of Fire gathered on Wednesday morning to honor fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick.

Those who attended the remembrance ceremony at Station No. 22 on Superior Avenue, which included Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke, shared stories about Tetrick’s life and public service.

The 51-year-old firefighter was fatally struck during a Nov. 19 hit-and-run incident while responding to an unrelated scene on I-90.

Bratenahl police arrested the 40-year-old driver suspected in Tetrick’s death several hours after the initial crash.

Tetrick’s funeral will be held on Saturday morning at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.

