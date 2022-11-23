Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Daycare owner arrested after 9 children abused, police say

A Connecticut home daycare owner and her boyfriend are facing charges after police say nine children were abused while in their care. (Source: WFSB)
By Evan Sobol, Patricia Del Rio and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A Connecticut home daycare owner and her boyfriend are facing charges after police say nine children were abused while in their care.

The Wallingford Police Department said Brenda Fornal, 61, and Grant Freer, 66, were arrested Tuesday.

Police said they received a complaint about the daycare in late August, which was also reported to the Department of Children and Families.

Upon further investigation, police found that nine children at the daycare were victims of verbal and physical abuse.

Fornal has been charged with nine counts of risk of injury to child, seven counts of third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree threatening, fourth-degree sexual assault, and voyeurism with malice. She is being held on a $125,000 bond.

Freer has been charged with conspiracy to commit risk of injury to child. His bond was set at $1,000.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Talmadge and Monroe crash
Suspect in domestic violence call dies in crash while evading police
Police say a 25-year-old man was hospitalized after Apryl Porter allegedly shot him in the 600...
Toledo woman accused of shooting boyfriend arrested
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Toledo woman indicted on numerous child endangerment charges
troopers and Monroe County Deputies responded to a caller who stated her boyfriend approached...
Detroit officer from Monroe arrested, accused of fleeing police while intoxicated & armed
The former Park Hotel will soon become a four-story, affordable housing apartment building for...
Former Park Hotel to become affordable housing for at risk young adults

Latest News

the driver of the Camaro, identified as 32-year-old Rashad Ali, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Suspect in domestic violence call dies in crash while evading police
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Mourners stand along the makeshift memorial to the victims of a weekend mass shooting at a...
Colorado gay club shooting suspect held without bail
Every year for Thanksgiving the MLK kitchen for the poor makes, packages and gives meals to...
Toledo Thanksgiving tradition spanning over 50 years