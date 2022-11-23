Birthday Club
Dine in the 419: Millie’s Cafe

By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OTTOVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) -- Welcome to Ottoville. It’s a village of about 1,000 people in Putnam County, but it is known across the country because of Millie’s Cafe. They have won best dry seasoning at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York two years in a row.

“The first wing night, it was terrible,” said owner Kyle Bendele.

“I didn’t have any sauces prepared. Somebody asked for some sauce, and like, ‘Well, can I get a honey BBQ?’ Ok. So, I whipped something up. ‘Well, can I get a hot sauce?’ So, I whipped something up. Then, I started making sauces and I never stopped.”

Kyle says he has 16 sauces at the ready, plus a new sauce every month. At the 2022 National Buffalo Wing Festival, Millie’s took 2nd place for Smokey Strawberry Chipotle, 2nd place for Deadly, and 1st place for Romano Buffalo dry seasoning. It’s the second year in a row for the dry seasoning to take the top national spot.

Watch how Kyle assembles his Romano Buffalo dry seasoning and Bourbon sauce on this week’s Dine in the 419. For more details on Millie’s, click here: https://www.milliesottoville.com

