Dozens of local options in Toledo for Small Business Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Small Business Saturday is almost here and there’s no shortage of local options in Toledo.

Downtown Toledo compiled a list of small businesses for shoppers ahead of the unofficial day to support local on Nov. 26.

Central Business District

Give the gift of gut health this year with some tasty kombucha!

Give the gift of pampering, and maybe even gift it to yourself, when you purchase gift cards from Copper Bowl Luxury Nail Bar.

Pick up a gift card from downtown’s newest hair salon.

Give the gift of science this year when you purchase a membership to the science center or when you pick up a few items from the museum store.

A beautiful cruise down the Maumee on the Sandpiper or Glass City Pearl is the perfect gift!

Make a gift or purchase studio time to give as a gift at Make419!

Jazz up your home or office with one-of-a-kind art!

Dress up your feet with a couple pairs of shoes from Shoe Envy!

Show your Toledo pride with new Mud Hens and Walleye apparel!

Deck yourself out with unique gear, posters and stickers from this awesome consulting agency.

Who says cold weather gear can’t be stylish?! Head in to Roth Furs for all your needs.

Uptown

Shop vinyl, CDs, Tapes, DVDs and more at Culture Clash!

Support local makers in store and and online through Handmade Toledo.

Find that vintage piece of your dreams, and maybe a few other things!

Put your hometown pride on display with great options from Jupmode

Shop local designer Darryl Brown’s Midwest Kids collection for the stylish person in your life.

Treat yourself with a relaxing service from Salon Onyx this holiday season.

If you’re looking for really cool and unique gifts, the TMA store is the place for you!

Vistula

Give the sustainable gift of a zero-waste candle poured in downtown this year.

Brighten up your wardrobe with truly unique denim items from Rialto.

If you’re looking for the perfect gift, it’s here. Pick up a bottle of locally distilled booze, great apparel, fun glasses or even bottled cocktails.

The Riverfront

Shopping for that nautical wheeler in your life? Visit the National Museum of the Great Lakes Museum Store for books, apparel and more.

Warehouse District

Relax a bit this holiday season with a number of services from Ahava.

Find incredible salvaged goodies for the home that are sure to wow anyone that sees them

Shop a variety of artists when you browse the mini-mall, Art on Market Shoppes.

Add functional art to your home with beautiful glasses or decanters handblown in downtown.