Dozens of local options in Toledo for Small Business Saturday
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Small Business Saturday is almost here and there’s no shortage of local options in Toledo.
Downtown Toledo compiled a list of small businesses for shoppers ahead of the unofficial day to support local on Nov. 26.
Central Business District
- Boochy Mama’s Probiotic Tonic
- Give the gift of gut health this year with some tasty kombucha!
- Boochymama.com
- Copper Bowl
- Give the gift of pampering, and maybe even gift it to yourself, when you purchase gift cards from Copper Bowl Luxury Nail Bar.
- copperbowlta.com
- Fiber + Strand
- Pick up a gift card from downtown’s newest hair salon.
- fiberandstrand.com
- Imagination Station
- Give the gift of science this year when you purchase a membership to the science center or when you pick up a few items from the museum store.
- imaginationstationtoledo.org
- J&M Cruise Lines
- A beautiful cruise down the Maumee on the Sandpiper or Glass City Pearl is the perfect gift!
- jmcruiselines.com
- Make419
- Make a gift or purchase studio time to give as a gift at Make419!
- make419.com
- River House Arts
- Jazz up your home or office with one-of-a-kind art!
- Riverhousearts.com
- Shoe Envy
- Dress up your feet with a couple pairs of shoes from Shoe Envy!
- shoeenvy419.com
- Swamp Shop
- Show your Toledo pride with new Mud Hens and Walleye apparel!
- Swampshop.milbstore.com
- UlrichPinciotti
- Deck yourself out with unique gear, posters and stickers from this awesome consulting agency.
- ulrichpinciotti.com
- Roth Furs
- Who says cold weather gear can’t be stylish?! Head in to Roth Furs for all your needs.
- Rothfurs.com
- Uptown
- Culture Clash
- Shop vinyl, CDs, Tapes, DVDs and more at Culture Clash!
- cultureclashrecords.com
- Handmade Toledo
- Support local makers in store and and online through Handmade Toledo.
- Shophandmadetoledo.com
- House of Dow
- Find that vintage piece of your dreams, and maybe a few other things!
- Houseofdow.com
- Jupmode
- Put your hometown pride on display with great options from Jupmode
- Jupmode.com
- Midwest Kids
- Shop local designer Darryl Brown’s Midwest Kids collection for the stylish person in your life.
- wemidwestkids.com
- Salon Onyx
- Treat yourself with a relaxing service from Salon Onyx this holiday season.
- https://www.facebook.com/Salon-Onyx-108742032529011
- Toledo Museum of Art Store
- If you’re looking for really cool and unique gifts, the TMA store is the place for you!
- Tmastore.org
- Vistula
- Hyggelight
- Give the sustainable gift of a zero-waste candle poured in downtown this year.
- thegrowingcandle.com
- Rialto Jean Project
- Brighten up your wardrobe with truly unique denim items from Rialto.
- rialtojeanproject.com
- Toledo Spirits Company
- If you’re looking for the perfect gift, it’s here. Pick up a bottle of locally distilled booze, great apparel, fun glasses or even bottled cocktails.
- Toledospirits.com
- The Riverfront
- National Museum of the Great Lakes
- Shopping for that nautical wheeler in your life? Visit the National Museum of the Great Lakes Museum Store for books, apparel and more.
- https://nmglstore.org/
- Warehouse District
- Ahava Spa and Wellness Center
- Relax a bit this holiday season with a number of services from Ahava.
- Ahavaspa.com
- Architectural Artifacts
- Find incredible salvaged goodies for the home that are sure to wow anyone that sees them
- Coolstuffiscoolstuff.com
- Art on Market Shoppes
- Shop a variety of artists when you browse the mini-mall, Art on Market Shoppes.
- https://www.facebook.com/Artonmarket/
- Gathered Glassblowing Studio
- Add functional art to your home with beautiful glasses or decanters handblown in downtown.
- Gatheredglass.com
- Libbey Glass Factory Outlet
- Give the gift of stylish glassware and tabletop items this year at insane prices.
- https://libbey.com/outlet/
