Local Comic Shop Day is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving

SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - It’s your chance to swoop into your friendly neighborhood comic book store and save the day by supporting local. They call it “Local Comic Shop Day.”

“Get people in the doors. Get people in the doors to discover this wonderful world of fantasy,” said James Collins, owner of JC’s Comics and More in the plaza at McCord and Central in Sylvania Twp.

Major comic book publishers like DC and Marvel are jumping on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and claiming it as their own. ComicsPRO, the trade organization for comic book stores, is officially branding it Local Comic Shop Day. They’re promoting it with special variant covers with the #LCSD logo.

“It does bring in a lot more people for, you know looking for variant, hard-to-find, rare covers,” said Loren Smith, owner of Freedom Comics on Sylvania Ave. in Toledo.

Local Comic Shop Day has been around less than a decade, so it’s not quite as big as Free Comic Book Day in the Spring. However, the idea is meant to draw in customers, boosting sales from national publications by exclusively selling them at the local level.

