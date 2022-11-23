Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Local Comic Shop Day is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving

Publishers like DC and Marvel are encouraging everyone to support local with special variant covers
Comics PRO, the trade organization for comic book stores, has officially branded the Wednesday...
Comics PRO, the trade organization for comic book stores, has officially branded the Wednesday before Thanksgiving as Local Comic Shop Day.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - It’s your chance to swoop into your friendly neighborhood comic book store and save the day by supporting local. They call it “Local Comic Shop Day.”

“Get people in the doors. Get people in the doors to discover this wonderful world of fantasy,” said James Collins, owner of JC’s Comics and More in the plaza at McCord and Central in Sylvania Twp.

Major comic book publishers like DC and Marvel are jumping on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and claiming it as their own. ComicsPRO, the trade organization for comic book stores, is officially branding it Local Comic Shop Day. They’re promoting it with special variant covers with the #LCSD logo.

“It does bring in a lot more people for, you know looking for variant, hard-to-find, rare covers,” said Loren Smith, owner of Freedom Comics on Sylvania Ave. in Toledo.

Local Comic Shop Day has been around less than a decade, so it’s not quite as big as Free Comic Book Day in the Spring. However, the idea is meant to draw in customers, boosting sales from national publications by exclusively selling them at the local level.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments responded to a business that went up in flames Sunday night in Holland.
One unit demolished, three others with heavy smoke following fire in Holland
Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
troopers and Monroe County Deputies responded to a caller who stated her boyfriend approached...
Detroit officer from Monroe arrested, accused of fleeing police while intoxicated & armed
Four former members of Toledo City Council have been accused of accepting bribes while in...
Court docs show new details on Harper’s defense in Toledo City Council extortion case
Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

Latest News

11/22/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/22/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Kelli Barnes works for AAA
A day in the life of a AAA tow truck driver during the busiest travel week of the year
The drive runs through early December
The Salvation Army of NW Ohio sees significant need for holiday help
Lucas County eyes “Plan B” for new jail location
Lucas County eyes “Plan B” for new jail location