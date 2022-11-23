Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Lucas County eyes “Plan B” for new jail location

Lucas County eyes "Plan B" for new jail location
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is now looking at “Plan B” for its new jail location.

“Plan A” was the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department site but as those negotiations continue, prices continue to rise.

This proposed site is also in downtown Toledo, so that would not change but making this one happen might be quicker and cheaper.

Near the corner of Southard Avenue and Canton Street sits the Lucas County Facilities Building. In the next few years, it could be the site of the new Lucas County Jail.

“What is the cost-benefit of this site versus the delay with the health department and we’re trying to maximize the benefit for the community,” said Lucas County Commissioner Gary Byers.

This is now “Plan B” for Lucas County as it tries to find a new home for its jail which is outdated and costly.

Plan A is the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department site, which sits right next door to the municipal court. However, negotiations between the county, city, and the health department board are dragging on.

“It’s just a very complicated process. The health department is important for the community too and so we’re not going to say you’ve got to make a snap decision because we want to do this. It’s a collaborative effort,” said Byers.

The longer the negotiations continue, the higher the price for a new jail due to inflation.

Lucas County already owns several properties around this Southard and Canton area which sits right behind Lucas County Juvenile Court.

Other pieces of property may need to be acquired and this site is far from a done deal. In fact, the health department idea isn’t off the table.

“In the big picture, I still think it could be faster than moving with the health department. And that’s kind of why we’re looking at that alternative as well,” said Byers.

Byers said a new site would not mean a new funding source as there are still no plans to go back to voters and ask for levy money.

The county still plans to pay for it through its current dollars and the savings they have developed over the last few years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments responded to a business that went up in flames Sunday night in Holland.
One unit demolished, three others with heavy smoke following fire in Holland
Police say the body of 30-year-old Ryan Krebs, who was reported missing in August, was found...
Body found wrapped in plastic in Ohio house; homeowner arrested
troopers and Monroe County Deputies responded to a caller who stated her boyfriend approached...
Detroit officer from Monroe arrested, accused of fleeing police while intoxicated & armed
Four former members of Toledo City Council have been accused of accepting bribes while in...
Court docs show new details on Harper’s defense in Toledo City Council extortion case
Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny.
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

Latest News

The drive runs through early December
The Salvation Army of NW Ohio sees significant need for holiday help
Criminal Justice students at Whitmer High School are learning to solve homicides from a former...
Building Better Schools: Criminal Justice Students receive mentorship
Kelli Barnes works for AAA
A day in the life of a AAA tow truck driver
Families stay together for Thanksgiving at Family House.
- clipped version