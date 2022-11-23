Birthday Club
Major crash at Talmadge and Monroe

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monroe Street is closed at Talmadge after a major crash Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m.

Three vehicles appear to have been involved.

This is an active news story. More information will be added as it is made available.

