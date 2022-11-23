Major crash at Talmadge and Monroe

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monroe Street is closed at Talmadge after a major crash Wednesday morning.

Talmadge and Monroe crash (WTVG)

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m.

Three vehicles appear to have been involved.

This is an active news story. More information will be added as it is made available.

