Man arrested in mobile home park after police chase

NEWPORT, Mich. (WTVG) - One person was arrested after a police chase prompted by suspicious behavior Tuesday night.

The incident began at approximately 8:45 PM when Monroe County Sheriff’s Office-Deputy Bazzi was conducting property checks in the area of the Elizabeth Woods Mobile Home Community, due to recent reports of criminal activity. While checking the area, Deputy Bazzi observed a black Pontiac vehicle stopped at the intersection of War Road and Newport Road for an extended period of time. Moments later the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed, traveling eastbound on Newport Road.

A traffic stop was initiated when the driver committed several traffic violations, however the vehicle quickly accelerated and failed to stop. The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed eastbound on Newport Road to southbound I-75 and eventually to northbound I-275, exiting at Telegraph Road. The driver then turned southbound on N. Telegraph Rd and entered the Frenchtown Villa Mobile Home Community, where he continued to the Elizabeth Woods Mobile Home Community. During the incident the driver struck several curbs and trash cans while attempting to avoid capture.

Upon reaching the 8700 block of Ashlynn Drive the vehicle came to an abrupt stop. The driver was immediately taken into custody and arrested without further incident.

The driver was identified as a 39 year old man from Newport, Michigan. He was lodged at the Monroe County Jail for fleeing and eluding, possession of suspected narcotics and several traffic offenses.

The name of the suspect driver is being withheld pending formal arraignment in 1st District Court, Monroe, Michigan.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7700

