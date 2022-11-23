Norwalk Ohio man facing porn, extortion charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Norwalk Ohio man was arrested on a series of charges after allegedly extorting pornographic images from minors using social media, according to reports.

The Norwalk Reflector reports that Jordan Joseph Willis, 22, of Norwalk, was arrested for Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity Oriented Material, Extortion, and Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor. The newspaper also reports that more charges are expected.

The charges come after the Norwalk Police Department reportedly executed a search warrant Tuesday at Olive Street. The case originated with a report filed in Tennessee and the identified victims are not from the Norwalk area, the Reflector reports.

