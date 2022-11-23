November 23rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Outstanding weather is expected today with a high in the middle to upper 50s with a sunny sky. Thanksgiving will bring a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Showers are likely Thursday night. A few light showers are possible early Friday morning. Black Friday will be cooler with a high near 50. Saturday could bring some morning fog with a sunny sky through early afternoon with highs in the low to middle 50s. Showers are likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few more showers are possible on Tuesday. Highs will dip into the 40s early next week.

