Ohio Campus Safety Grant money awarded to Terra State

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s Campus Safety Grant Program has awarded thousands in funding for Terra State Community College.

A spokesperson with Terra State said the program awarded $338,598 to the college.

“It is a true honor to be awarded the campus safety grant from the Ohio Department of Higher Education. The award will be utilized to increase our overall campus safety and security measures here on campus with an updated and new camera system on main campus,” said Campus Safety Manager Acacia Hull. “I also want to thank Duane Kimmet, Tina Taylor, Wayne Yerdon and Cody Burke for our amazing team effort in achieving this accomplishment.”

The program’s goal is to identify security vulnerabilities and grant funding as needed to make improvements for the safety of everyone on college campuses.

“I want to thank Governor Mike DeWine and Chancellor Randy Gardner for their continued support of improving safety on college campuses across the state,” said President Ronald Schumacher. “The safety of our students, employees and visitors is of top priority. We want to ensure that everyone who steps foot on our campus feels welcome and safe.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.