Ohio State suspends player who allegedly used racial slurs during a game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a statement posted Tuesday evening on Twitter, Ohio State’s Athletic Director, Gene Smith apologized to the Michigan State University hockey player Jagger Joshua, who is alleging an Ohio State player used racial slurs during a Nov. 11 game.

The OSU hockey player involved, Kamil Sadlocha will be returning home and will not practice or compete with the team said, Smith.

The statement can be read below.

“I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology to Jagger Joshua. On behalf of Ohio State University, I am sorry. No student or student-athlete should experience hatred or racism, and everyone should feel welcome. I have spoken with Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller, and I’m thankful Jagger is getting the support he needs. Over the last week the Department of Athletics has worked through this on-ice incident and spoken with Kamil Sadlocha and the rest of the team, and Kamil is returning home and will not practice or compete at this time. I have met with the men’s hockey team and will be meeting with them again soon to discuss values. The team will complete education on racial sensitivity, diversity, equity, inclusion and the use of respectful dialog. The department and I will support them through this important process.”

Speaking with the media on Tuesday before the suspension was announced, Joshua outlined why he feels it was necessary to comment publicly on the incident.

“I’ve gotten nothing but support and the messages of family and parents letting me know that their kids are going through similar things and it’s only reassured me that I did the right thing in coming public and I know that I’m not the only one out there,” said Jagger. “Not a lot of people that experienced what I experienced have a platform to speak so I thought it was very important for me to come out personally and let people know that you’re really not alone. “That this in hockey doesn’t belong and it happens way too often for it to just go unnoticed,” continues Joshua.

Joshua said he is appreciative of the on-ice official, who gave the OSU player a game misconduct because he said the official heard the slurs.

Joshua texted that official thanking him for his call and not turning the other way.

