Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself.

Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes.

Police said Johnson’s vehicle was found at Harrison Lake State Park, along with his jacket down by the shoreline. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating a search with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at the park.

Officials learned of Johnson’s disappearance from his Bryan home on Nov. 19.

Those with information are asked to contact the City of Bryan Police Department at 419-633-6050, attention Sgt. Jeremy Viers.

13abc has reached out to the family of the missing man for a photo to share with the public.

