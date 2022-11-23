The Salvation Army of NW Ohio sees significant need for holiday help

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This community has an incredible heart. When there’s a need, people step up and fill it. The Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive is no exception.

Hundreds of thousands of toys have been donated through the years to children who might otherwise go without any gifts at Christmas. This year, leaders at the Salvation Army say the need for help has increased significantly, and there is still plenty of time and different ways you can be part of a toy drive.

Mel Williams is the Fiscal Manager for the Salvation Army of Northwest Ohio. “We make a difference in people’s lives every single day.”

The Salvation Army has been on the frontlines of helping people in our community for more than a century.

“Our logo is doing the most good, but in reality, it is with your help we have the opportunity to do the most good. Without the help, we are just 12 people in a building,” Williams said.

Through the years, this community has done an awful lot of good for thousands of children and their families through the Hope For the Holiday Toy Drive.

“We couldn’t do all this without everyone. We are a small group trying to help a large group of people in need and without donations of cash and toys, we do nothing. So often they are desperate and at the end of their rope going from emergency to emergency and just can’t get ahead. So the smallest act of kindness makes a world of difference,” Williams said.

The need for help has increased significantly. Williams said last year the Salvation Army served 2,500 families in Lucas County during the holidays. This year, about 3,000 families are signed up and that includes 6,000 children. “We have people coming to us for help who used to donate,” Williams said.

Even during tough times, sometimes small acts of kindness have the biggest impact.

“I had a little boy give me a nickel the other day. And God will bless that nickel because it was everything he had to give. Well, that nickel and some lint.”

If you can’t make it out to donate a toy, you can also send a check to The Salvation Army 620 North Erie Street, Toledo, Ohio 43604.

Designate it for Hope for the Holidays in the memo line. That money all stays right here, and it’s used to help fill any gift gaps once the donations have been collected. The biggest need every year is for gifts for the older kids, boys and girls ages 9 to 12.

