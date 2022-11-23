Toledo City Auditor issues won’t get independent investigation yet

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo is still without an auditor after his suspension earlier this month.

Some city council members are still not clear on the circumstances of the suspension and an independent investigation to get to the bottom of it doesn’t look like it will happen any time soon.

Much of the chatter on the city of Toledo side of One Government Center these days is what’s happening with suspended Toledo city Auditor Jake Jaksetic. Councilwoman Katie Moline was hoping her proposed independent investigation would finally shed some light on all of this.

“There are some heavy accusations in there and getting to the bottom of that I think council members needed that knowledge in order to make a good decision,” said Moline. “We don’t have that knowledge right now.”

Her resolution calling it for it didn’t get to the floor for a full council vote Tuesday. Plus Wednesday’s originally scheduled special council meeting over the auditor was abruptly cancelled.

“There’s so much work that could have been done on the front end of this. If there were accusations that were made why was their no follow up from president Cherry. Why were there no reports filed?” said Moline. “If the employees were unsafe nobody wants that but why was no report filed from the mayor or police or employees themselves to say I’m uncomfortable right now.”

Council president Matt Cherry has not given a specific reason for the suspension but in a statement Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz cited job performance and making other employees feel unsafe although no specifics were given. This suspension has left the city and council without an auditor, something members like Moline rely on.

“That role is so critical in order to get independent financial information, beyond that there are a lack of internal controls that potentially are existing right now,” said Moline.

A city of Toledo spokeswoman said the administration had no comment on this call for an independent investigation.

